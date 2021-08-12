Mizuho Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $75.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $68.44. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,358. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

