Mizuho Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $75.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.71.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $68.44. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,358. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.
In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
