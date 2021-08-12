Mizuho Raises DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $31.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,109 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 785,922 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after acquiring an additional 694,697 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

