MLP (ETR:MLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.85

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.85 ($9.24) and last traded at €7.42 ($8.73), with a volume of 54856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.60 ($8.94).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of MLP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $807.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company has a current ratio of 176.80, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.07.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

