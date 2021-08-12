Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTEM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,069. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

