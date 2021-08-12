Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 266,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.