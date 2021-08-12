Moller Financial Services Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.7% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,794,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after buying an additional 702,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,574,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,555,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,997,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $82.43. 39,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,990. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.