Moller Financial Services Has $21.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.0% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

VB traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.20. 17,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

