Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post $114.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.56 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $446.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.08. 434,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

