Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 722 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $110.98. 111,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

