Moneywise Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $82.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

