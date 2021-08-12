Moneywise Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.29. 349,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

