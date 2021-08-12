Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,430,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $24,508,712. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.03. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,926. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 109.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

