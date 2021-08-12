Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 57.13% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:MLPY opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78. Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

