Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DFRYF opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Dufry has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $77.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

