Morgan Stanley Purchases 509,193 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Viper Energy Partners worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 348,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 262,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 2.79.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

