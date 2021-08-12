Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

