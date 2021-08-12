Morgan Stanley Sells 60,739 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Big Lots by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

