Morgan Stanley Sells 79,534 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.58% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MQY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 75,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

