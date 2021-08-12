Morgan Stanley Sells 8,751 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

VRIG stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.