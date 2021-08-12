Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.32

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 4874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $782.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172 over the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

