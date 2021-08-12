MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Andrew A. Mcknight Sells 150,000 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 1,960,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,056. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.68 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

