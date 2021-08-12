MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

MSM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

