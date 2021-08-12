MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 10,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

