MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 122,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,611. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

