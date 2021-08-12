MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 214,911 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 214,911 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 72,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ICAP raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.76. 334,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

