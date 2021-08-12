MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $3.56 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.35. 20,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,225. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

