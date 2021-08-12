Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $939.15

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 939.15 ($12.27) and last traded at GBX 933 ($12.19), with a volume of 211615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 931 ($12.16).

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 901.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

In related news, insider Merryn Somerset bought 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

