Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 122,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,866,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

