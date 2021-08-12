National Bank Financial Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$8.14. 458,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.54%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

