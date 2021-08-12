NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.30

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 221.30 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 220.10 ($2.88), with a volume of 10209557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.20 ($2.84).

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

The firm has a market cap of £25.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

