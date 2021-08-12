Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NAVB stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

