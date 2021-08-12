NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. Analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

