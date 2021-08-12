NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.50

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

NCCGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Investec downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

