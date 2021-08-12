Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.