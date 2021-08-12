Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of NOPMF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.