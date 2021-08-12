NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NGMS stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 242,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 128.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

