Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEPH. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nephros alerts:

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nephros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.