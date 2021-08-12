Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NFLX traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

