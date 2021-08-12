Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NRO stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.25.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
