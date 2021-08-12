Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

