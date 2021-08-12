New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.