New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 464,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,696. The company has a market capitalization of $868.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

