New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,723. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

