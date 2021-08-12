New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

