New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,500 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after acquiring an additional 659,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,061,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85,068.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

