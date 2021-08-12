New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

UAA stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

