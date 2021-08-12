New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 4,300 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

KAR opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

