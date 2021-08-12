New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $403,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 48.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

