New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 369.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.