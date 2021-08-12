New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 6,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,562 over the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

