New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.99 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

NEWR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. 240,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Loop Capital increased their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

